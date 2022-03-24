Mostly Cloudy & Cool Tonight, Frost Chance Returns this Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for March 24th:

Clouds will move back in this evening and the winds will weaken some and stay out of the west. Morning lows will fall in the upper 30s the next couple of nights and we could drop down near freezing Sunday morning and some frost can be expected for some in West Tennessee. Warmer weather is on the way for next week but the storm chances will be ramping up in the middle of the week as well. Catch the latest details and your full weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase this evening and the winds should weaken some and stay out of the west. It will be a bit chilly in the morning and overnight lows will fall down to the upper 30s again by Friday morning. We can’t rule out some light drizzle but overall rain chances are quite low.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be one of the nicer days during the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will reach up to around 60° and the winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the west. It will be a bit chilly again Friday night with lows dropping down near 40° for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine looks to be in the forecast again for the start of this weekend but it will be a little chilly and a few degrees below normal. We will see more clouds on Sunday as a weak front will stall out around the region. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. The winds will out of the northwest most of the weekend but will try to transition more to the southeast by Sunday night. The winds will remain a bit breezy on Saturday and overall the weekend will see below normal temperatures but we should stay mostly dry, even with dealing with the stalled out front. We could see temperatures falling down near freezing on Sunday morning and some frost will be likely for areas in West Tennessee. Sunday night lows will only fall into the low 40s due to the winds returning to the south.

NEXT WEEK:

A nice warm up is coming for the start of next week. Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will warm us back into the low to mid 70s on Monday and highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° on Tuesday. The winds will begin to kick up on Tuesday as well as the next cold front gets a littler closer. Windy weather is expected on Wednesday due to the approaching cold front. The front is expected to pass through sometime late Wednesday and could bring a return of the rain showers and a chance for storms will also exist. As of now the severe weather threat is being monitored as there are still several factors yet to be determined from the next system. Cooler weather will return for Thursday as the clouds and showers clear out during the first half of the day.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

