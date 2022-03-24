Mugshots : Madison County : 03/23/22 – 03/24/22 March 24, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Daquan Brown Daquan Brown: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption Summer Blackstock Summer Blackstock: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Nancy Edelen Nancy Edelen: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Jimmy Nixon Jimmy Nixon: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Jacez Taylor Jacez Taylor: Aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), interfere with emergency call Jacez Taylor: Aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption Cody Campbell Cody Campbell: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/24/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter