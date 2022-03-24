Mugshots : Madison County : 03/23/22 – 03/24/22

Daquan Brown Daquan Brown: Criminal trespass

Summer Blackstock Summer Blackstock: Violation of probation

Nancy Edelen Nancy Edelen: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear

Jimmy Nixon Jimmy Nixon: Simple domestic assault

Jacez Taylor Jacez Taylor: Aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), interfere with emergency call Jacez Taylor: Aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), interfere with emergency call



Cody Campbell Cody Campbell: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/24/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.