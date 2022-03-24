One Last Day of Scattered Showers Before A Dry Weekend

Weather Update – Thursday, March 24 – 9:30AM

TODAY:

Mostly dry and cold conditions began this morning with temperatures in the lower 30’s. We will continue to rise into the afternoon with highs expected in the mid 50’s. A low chance of showers remains this afternoon and into the evening. A 15%-20% chance of very light and scattered showers should last but tapers off by Friday morning. Wind speeds should remain in the teens with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Conditions should calm overnight with lows in the 30’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

After our wet week, some sunshine and drier conditions will be ahead by the weekend. Partly sunny skies are ahead Friday with highs in the 50’s. Lows will drop into the 30’s-40’s with mostly clear conditions. Similar conditions are ahead Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s. Some morning patchy frost may be visible but shouldn’t last long. Saturday afternoon, a mild cold front should return, bringing cooler weather to the area by Sunday. Overnight lows will drop in the 30’s with sunshine returning by Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

By Monday, southerly flow returns bringing 70’s to the region. Sunshine continues with clear conditions overnight. Lows should remain in the 50’s into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, clouds begin to increase into the afternoon. Temperatures continue rising into the upper 70’s-80’s. Overnight, lows remain in the 60’s with the chance of showers and storms returning by Wednesday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

