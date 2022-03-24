Proposal could lower your grocery bill temporarily

JACKSON, Tenn. — A proposal from the governor might change your grocery bill.

Gov. Bill Lee is proposing to suspend state and local grocery tax for 30 days, which would be added to the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

This comes after inflation has put a strain on the cost of living everywhere.

In a news release, Lee says this is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean.

Residents say they have felt the impact of inflation at the grocery store.

“You could get a pack of chicken for under $5 and now a pack of chicken may be like eight pieces of chicken. Might cost you $9 or $10 now,” said Aquarian Witherspoon, a Jackson resident.

“When you try to bargain with your pick five and stuff like that. They have gone up from $20 to almost $30. It is definitely cost effective and some savings will definitely help,” said Alton Horton, a Jackson resident.

Horton says this proposal is a step in the right direction.

“I think 30 days is a good start. Definitely would be better if it was longer. But 30 days I think will be a good evaluation point to kind of see how things go on, how it is actually helping the community,” Horton said.

Delinda Jiles says she thinks a 30 day suspension will not only help people save, but boost the economy as well.

“Sales tax is killing me. It is killing me. Thirty days, these grocers would love it. They would have so much business and it would be a boost to the economy as well as everybody’s wallet,” Jiles said.

And Horton says with the pandemic, any little bit will help.

“Kind of the financial strain a lot of people have been under since the pandemic and everything. Any break is greatly appreciated, definitely. Especially on food,” Horton said.

Lee met will local business leaders on Thursday to discuss the proposal.

The 2022-2023 fiscal year budget will be delivered on March 29.

