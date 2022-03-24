Students, staff evacuated after potential threat at North Side

JACKSON, Tenn. – Students and staff of North Side High School were evacuated from the campus after a potential threat on Thursday.

North Side High School

North Side High School

North Side High School

North Side High School

North Side High School

A news release from Jackson-Madison County Schools says everyone was taken safely from the school and sent home, as the incident occurred close to the end of the school day.

JMCSS says first responders are working to complete an evaluation of the entire North Side campus.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for more information.

Find more local news here.