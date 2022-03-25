Arrive Alive heads to Bradford just before prom season

BRADFORD, Tenn. — An annual driving campaign has returned just as prom season approaches.

Arrive Alive at Bradford High School

Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to bring this life-changing event to Bradford High School.

The Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.

The high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

“We’ve actually been running some numbers with our company. We’ve noticed in the cities that we’ve been to there has actually been a five to 10% decline in fatal car crashes in those cities,” said team leader Sara Pearce.

The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real- life consequences.

