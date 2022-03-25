Arrive Alive heads to Bradford just before prom season
BRADFORD, Tenn. — An annual driving campaign has returned just as prom season approaches.
Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to bring this life-changing event to Bradford High School.
The Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.
The high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.
“We’ve actually been running some numbers with our company. We’ve noticed in the cities that we’ve been to there has actually been a five to 10% decline in fatal car crashes in those cities,” said team leader Sara Pearce.
The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real- life consequences.
