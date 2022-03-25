Chester County man found guilty in death of fiance in 2019

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chester County man has been found guilty of killing his fiance following a two day trial.

According to a news release from District Attorney Jody Pickens, the trial of Jerry Ray Mullins began on Tuesday for a 2020 indictment of first-degree murder.

The release says that in October of 2019, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Old Friendship Road in Finger, where they found Samantha Melendez dead from a gunshot wound.

The release says that Mullins claimed he shot her in self-defense, but investigators found crime scene evidence to be inconsistent with that statement.

Mullins’ sentencing has been set for April 28 of this year, the release says.

He faces 15 to 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

