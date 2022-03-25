Crockett County couple arrested after drug investigation

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — A weeks-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Crockett County couple.

A news release from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force says 32-year-old Thimothy Lewis and 26-year-old Lacey Johnson were arrested after a search of their home on Park Lane in Friendship.

During the search, agents found 17 pounds of marijuana, over three grams of methamphetamine, seven suboxone strips, near 100 high THC content edibles, eight loaded weapons, paraphernalia used to package and sell drugs, and $2,365 in drug proceeds.

The release says the two are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of schedule II with intent to sell, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Task Force says Johnson also had misdemeanor warrant out of Trenton.

“This was a busy operation,” said Director Johnie Carter. “During the search warrant, customers were calling, texting and driving up looking to buy drugs. These agents did a great job and I commend them on making this community safer for its residents.”

Johnson and Lewis are being held in the Crockett County Jail.

