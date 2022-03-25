Jason Alan Hensley, age 43, resident of Piperton, Tennessee, departed this life Monday evening, March 21, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Jason was born October 14, 1978 in Phoenix, Arizona and was employed as an HVAC pipe fitter. He was a member of UA Pipefitters Local 614 and had been a resident of Piperton for twenty years. Jason was an outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Jason is survived by two daughters, Samantha and Melanie; three sons, Lanny, Seth and Blake; his mother, Lori Duke; and his brother, Adam Hensley and his wife, Tina.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center