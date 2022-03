LIFELINE Blood Drives in April of 2022

LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for April.

The month’s locations and times include:

April 1:

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Parkview Prep in Jackson

12 p.m to 5 p.m. at First Citizens National Bank in Oakland

April 4:

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crockett County Courthouse in Alamo

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at FUMC in Lexington

April 5:

12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton

April 6:

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at TVEC in Savannah

April 7:

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at FUMC in Paris

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cash Saver in Huntingdon

April 11:

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at EW James & Sons in Martin

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Selmer Courthouse in Selmer

12 p.m.to 6 p.m. at UT Martin Parsons Center in Parsons

April 12:

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at East Side Elementary School in Brownsville

April 13:

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Somerville

April 15:

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Save-A-Lot in Lexington

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.at TN State Veterans Home in Humboldt

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mulherin Family Pharmacy in Brownsville

April 18:

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Decatur County Middle School in Parsons

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Dyer School in Dyer

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Yorkville School in Yorkville

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hornsby Elementary School in Hornsby

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Clarksburg School in Clarksburg

April 25:

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at EW James & Sons in Union City

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at EW James & Sons in Dresden

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bank of Halls in Halls

April 26:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at JMCGH in Jackson

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Pin Oak Elementary School in Lexington

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Caywood School in Lexington

April 27:

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at TCA in Jackson

April 30:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at YMCA in Milan

You can always check their website for additional details.