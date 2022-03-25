Local Headstart classrooms get cleaner air

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school is getting cleaner air.

Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council has installed Well Air’s disinfection devices in its Head Start and Early Headstart classrooms and administrative offices.

Headstart gets cleaner air (1)

Headstart gets cleaner air (2)

Headstart gets cleaner air (3)

Headstart gets cleaner air (4)

The devices have been well-proven in healthcare settings and use patented technology to help reduce harmful pathogens in the air.

At least one-in-four commercial buildings in the U.S. have moisture and mold problems, and some Headstarts operate from older buildings with poor controls and few options available for managing air quality in the classrooms.

“We are excited that we have invested some of our COVID funds for clean air. It helps with respiratory issues and also helps with the attack of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rayaka Humphreys, the Program Director for Northwest Tennessee Headstart.

Americans, especially preschoolers, spend 90% of their time inside where air, and on average they are five times more polluted than the outside.

Find more local news here.