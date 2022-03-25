Services for Mr. Jack Potter, Jr. age 74 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

The interment will be on Monday, March 28, 2022, 9:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Potter will begin on Saturday, at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service on the YouTube link https://youtu.be/MV0xkF21-r4

You can also view the service on our website.

