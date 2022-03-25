Mugshots : Madison County : 03/24/22 – 03/25/22

James Sheppard James Sheppard: Forgery

Christina Gardner Christina Gardner: Failure to appear

Darquis Peck Darquis Peck: Violation of probation

Jordan Winston Jordan Winston: Violation of community corrections, non-violent child abuse or neglect

Karla Harrell Karla Harrell: Simple domestic assault



Llyntrell Jones Llyntrell Jones: Custodial interference, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

Robert McLeod Robert McLeod: Violation of community corrections

Ronald Reeves Ronald Reeves: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Sedarious Cunningham Sedarious Cunningham: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of order of protection

Taidren Taylor Taidren Taylor: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/25/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.