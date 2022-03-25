Paula Frances Molder Tillman, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Gary Tillman, departed this life Friday, August 20, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Paula was born December 17, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of William Molder and Delia Lorell Malady Molder. She was raised in Frayser and lived in Bartlett for over 40 years before recently moving to Somerville. She was employed with 30 years of service as a prosthetic clerk, Veterans Administration representative and the Acting Chief of Prosthetics at the Veterans Administration Hospital before her retirement. Following retirement, she was employed at GastroOne for 15 years.

Paula was a member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Lucy, Tennessee. She loved her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. An avid reader, Paula enjoyed working crossword puzzles, gardening, special family times and going on vacations with her family to the beach.

Mrs. Tillman is survived by her husband, Gary “Pops” Tillman of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Erin Tillman Ivey of Somerville, TN; her sister, Gina Doerr (Larry) of Bartlett, TN; two grandchildren, Jackson Ivey and Hadley Ivey; her niece, Katie Kelly (Corey) of Middleton, TN; and her nephew, Logan Doerr (Courtney) of Bartlett, TN.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Tillman will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Following the interment, fellowship will conclude inside the Peebles West Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117 or by going to the website www.alz.org.

