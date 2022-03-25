State representative expresses concerns about I-40 construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local leader is expressing his concerns over a road construction zone.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Marcos Santander spoke with Rep. Chris Todd, who says the zone he is worried about is on Interstate 40.

“Jones Brothers, the contractor for the Department of Transportation, basically owns that section of road right now. Until they are finished with the project. So they are the responsible party for everything that’s going on,” Todd said.

Todd believes the paving of the interstate is the issue.

“From the standpoint of how rough it is and how the paving that you’re having to drive on tosses you left and right and up and down, sometimes at the same time. It’s not in every single area of that section of roadway, but there are several areas where motorists, probably the majority of the distance through this construction zone experience that,” Todd said.

Many have contacted his office with concerns about their vehicles being damaged.

“The damage that we’ve seen has been all the way from a cracked windshield, a peck or something that came from a truck coming in that zone, all the way to missing car parts. Trailers especially because of some of the transitions through that zone from one type of paving to another,” Todd said.

He says Jones Brothers is working on a solution to help avoid more damages.

“Do some profile milling, which means grinding down the bad spots of pavement, and they’re probably going to be moving some barricades out a little bit to get some more space because their profiling machine takes up more than one lane,” Todd said. “So they want to make sure they can maintain traffic through there and they’re going to plan on doing this at night.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tried to reach out to Jones Brothers for any comments, but have not received a response yet.

Todd says if you’ve had any damages to your vehicle, you would need to contact Jones Brothers directly at (615) 864-7388.

Or you can contact Todd’s office, and they can help you reach them.

His office can be reached at rep.chris.todd@capitol.tn.gov.

