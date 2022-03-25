Russians shift focus from Kyiv — scaling back goals in war?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine appear to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls liberation of the contested Donbas region.

It seems too early to know whether this means President Vladimir Putin has scaled back his ambitions, but Russian military moves this week indicate a recognition of the surprisingly stout Ukrainian resistance.

Putin’s forces are under great strain in many parts of the country, and the United States and other countries are accelerating their transfer of arms and supplies to Ukraine.

In recent days, U.S. officials have said they see evidence of Ukrainian defenders going on the offensive in some areas.

