Below Normal Temperatures, Frost Advisory Sunday Morning

Weekend Forecast Update for March 26th & 27th:

Happy Weekend Everyone. We’ll keep it dry over the area but it will be cold at times. Some frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning so bring in the plants ahead. More on the forecast below.

A cold front brought cooler temperatures on the way for Saturday afternoon with a frost advisory in effect tonight from midnight until 9 AM Sunday morning. Showers or storms are NOT expected from these systems but they will keep temperatures down below normal all weekend long. Catch your weekend hour by hour forecast breakdown, and find out just how warm we are going to get next week coming up here.

SATURDAY:

Skies will remain mostly sunny and we’ll go from the mid 30’s to around 60 in the afternoon. Winds will be brisk at 10 to 20 mph from the northwest.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Northwest winds around 5 mph will keep it colder tonight with mostly clear skies and lows dipping to around 32-34 overnight. Frost will develop in the early morning hours. Don’t forget to cover your plants of bring them in.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine looks to be in the forecast again for the start of this weekend but it will be a little chilly and a few degrees below normal. We will see more clouds on Sunday as a weak front will stall out around the region. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60° on Saturday and Sunday highs will only reach the mid 50s. The winds will out of the northwest most of the weekend but will try to transition more to the southeast by Sunday night. The winds will remain a bit breezy on Saturday and overall the weekend will see below normal temperatures but we should stay mostly dry, even with dealing with the stalled out front. We could see temperatures falling down near freezing on Sunday morning and some frost will be likely for areas in West Tennessee.

Sunday night lows will only fall into the upper 30s again or low 40s due to the winds returning to the south.

NEXT WEEK:

A nice warm up is coming for the start of next week. Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will warm us back into the low to mid 70s on Monday and highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° on Tuesday. The winds will begin to kick up on Tuesday as well as the next cold front gets a littler closer. Windy weather is expected on Wednesday due to the approaching cold front. The front is expected to pass through sometime late Wednesday and could bring a return of the rain showers and a chance for storms will also exist. As of now the severe weather threat is being monitored as there are still several factors yet to be determined from the next system. Cooler weather will return for Thursday as the clouds and showers clear out during the first half of the day. Mostly sunny and mild weather looks to be on tap for Friday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

