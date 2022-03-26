Marlene Zimmerman
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Marlene Zimmerman of Paris, TN
|Age:
|82
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Friday, March 25, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Her body is to be cremated and private family services will be held later.
|Place of Funeral:
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 29, 1939 in Terre Haute, IN
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|General Levi Taylor and Martha Markwell Taylor, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|George Robert Zimmerman, Married: August 11, 1961; Prec.: June 26, 2009
|Sons: City/State
|William (Kristie) Zimmerman of Springville, TN
Terrence Lee Belton, preceded November 6, 1960
|Grandchildren:
|Amy (Jesse) Coger, Michael (Heather) Parker
|Great Grandchildren:
|Zayden, Chase, Brett and Keirstyn.
|Sisters: City/State
|Brothers: City/State
|Billy Vaughn of California
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information: