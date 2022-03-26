Marlene Zimmerman

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242   Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Marlene Zimmerman of Paris, TN 

Age: 82
Place of Death: Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital
Date of Death: Friday, March 25, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: Her body is to be cremated and private family services will be held later.
Place of Funeral:
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial:
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: September 29, 1939 in Terre Haute, IN
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 General Levi Taylor and Martha Markwell Taylor, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

   (surviving or preceded)

 George Robert Zimmerman, Married: August 11, 1961; Prec.: June 26, 2009
Sons: City/State William (Kristie) Zimmerman of Springville, TN

Terrence Lee Belton, preceded November 6, 1960
Grandchildren: Amy (Jesse) Coger, Michael (Heather) Parker
Great Grandchildren: Zayden, Chase, Brett and Keirstyn.
Sisters: City/State
Brothers: City/State Billy Vaughn of California
Other Relatives:
Personal Information:

 

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts