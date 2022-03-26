UK Shark House owner dismayed at getting protected status

LONDON (AP) — The 25-foot (7.6 meter) tall sculpture of a shark crashing through the roof of Magnus Hanson-Heine’s house in rural Oxford, England, is now a protected landmark — and he’s not happy about it.

Hanson-Heine loves the installation, erected by his father and a local sculptor in 1986 as an anti-war, anti-nuke protest that remains relevant even now as bombs fall on Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin rattles his nuclear weapons.

But he says the Oxford City Council ignored his father’s other message this week when it designated the structure a heritage site that makes a “special contribution” to the community.

To read more details on the landmark, click here.

For more news stories happening around the world, click here.