Annual Dog Show weekend comes to a close

Jeremy Jackson,

JACKSON, Tenn — Mark Doran, president of The Jackson Dog Fanciers Association says they have judged hundreds of dogs of different breeds this weekend.

Screen Shot 2022 03 27 At 94859 Pm

He says he enjoyed every bit of the show but his favorite part of the event was seeing the trainers smile as they showcase their dogs.

“At these shows, you will see lots of the standard breeds that you will recognize very easily but you will also see some breeds that are very rare and endangered”, said Doran.

Screen Shot 2022 03 27 At 94838 Pm

Doran says the winners of this dog show were up to win a cash prize and qualify for the next tier of dog shows throughout the country.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts