Annual Dog Show weekend comes to a close

JACKSON, Tenn — Mark Doran, president of The Jackson Dog Fanciers Association says they have judged hundreds of dogs of different breeds this weekend.

He says he enjoyed every bit of the show but his favorite part of the event was seeing the trainers smile as they showcase their dogs.

“At these shows, you will see lots of the standard breeds that you will recognize very easily but you will also see some breeds that are very rare and endangered”, said Doran.

Doran says the winners of this dog show were up to win a cash prize and qualify for the next tier of dog shows throughout the country.