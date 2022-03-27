Deputies chase taxi cab through parts of Alabama, Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an Alabama taxi driver is facing several charges in Tennessee after leading deputies on a chase through both states.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says the pursuit began Wednesday in Huntsville, when a police officer tried to stop the American Cab Co. taxi for a traffic violation.

Authorities say that shortly after the cab entered Tennessee, the driver deliberately struck a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and wrecked the taxi.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that when the driver was asked why she didn’t stop, she replied, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today.”

