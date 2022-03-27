Parents and baseball fans from all over West TN gathered for tournament

JACKSON, Tenn.— Baseball fans from all over West TN gathered for a special tournament.

Saturday afternoon teams from all over the south gathered to compete in the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex’s first Global World Series Qualifier.

117 teams in different divisions based on age are competing this weekend to win it all.

The Diamond Thieves, a little league team from Arkansas, said they plan to take home the gold and bragging rights for their city.

“To play baseball and maybe win the tournament…maybe win the tournament. To win, to win and have fun,” said Diamond Thieves players.

The tournament will continue until Sunday Evening.