Reports: Memphis, Hardaway facing serious NCAA violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis and men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway have been accused of serious violations of NCAA rules, including failing to cooperate with an investigation.

That’s according to The Daily Memphian and The Commercial Appeal.

The newspapers reported that they obtained copies of notices of allegations from an investigation by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

The newspapers also obtained a response from the university denying the allegations.

An amended notice of allegations the university received in July 2021 says the infractions include four Level I and two Level II violations.

Level I and Level II violations are considered the most serious NCAA infractions. The school received seven total allegations.

