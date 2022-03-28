Jackson Symphony to end concert season with ‘Imagine’

JACKSON, Tenn.. — The Jackson Symphony is welcoming another special performance.

The Symphony will hold their last concert of the season Saturday, April 2 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“Imagine” is a tribute to one of the most influential bands of all time: The Beatles.

This collaborative performance brings together the solo hits of the individual Beatles, such as “My Sweet Lord,” “Band on the Run,” and “Live and Let Die.”

“It is going to be a great night, a lot of fun. We just invite everyone to come out. If you’ve not heard or seen the Jackson Symphony this concert season, don’t miss this last opportunity to come out and be a part of the Jackson Symphony and hear this wonderful concert,” said Sherry Freeman, the Executive Director for the Jackson Symphony.

For more information and where you can go to get your ticket, visit their website or call the Jackson Symphony at (731) 427-6440.

