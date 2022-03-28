Jimmy Ray Morris, age 80, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Mr. Morris was born on March 16, 1942, to Foncie and Marguerite Morris. He was a retired dozer operator and contractor. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, as well as cooking and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca Smith Morris of Brownsville, TN; his daughter, Adrianne Morris-McGuire (Dan) of Houston, TX; his step-daughters, Vicky DeBerry (James Beecher) of Brownsville, TN, Pam Pittman (Barry Wayne) of Whiteville, TN; his beloved grandchildren, Lillie Pittman Wadley (Dalton) of Whiteville, TN, Zachary Pittman of Whiteville, TN and Jack DeBerry of Brownsville, TN; four brothers, Danny Earl Morris (Edna), Scottie Morris (Betty), both of Brownsville, TN, Harold Morris (Sandy) of Jackson, TN, and David Morris of Humboldt, TN; five sisters, Jeannette Brundige (Paul), Mary Ann Archer (Ray), both of Memphis, TN, Joan Taylor (Roy) of Bells, TN, Linda Mehr (Sam) of Nashville, TN, and Carolyn Haynes (Kenny) of Brownsville, TN, and his special nephew, Jamie Chapman and his special niece, Cindy Gray.

He was preceded in death by of his parents, Foncie and Marguerite Morris, his three brothers, Jerry Morris, Billy Morris and Frank Morris.

Pallbearers for the service will be Jamie Chapman, Scottie Morris, Bo Chapman, Koy Chapman, Chapman Gray, David Morris and Tim Morris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Earl Morris and Harold Morris.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.