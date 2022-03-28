JPD: Gun fired inside pants of juvenile in the mall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a juvenile accidentally fired a gun in his pants at the Old Hickory Mall.

The department says that around 10:45 a.m., it received a call of shots being fired inside the mall.

JPD says a group of eight juveniles were in the mall when the incident happened, but fled the area afterwards in a black SUV.

A short pursuit ensued before officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Evergreen Street near Park Avenue, according to JPD.

Jackson police say no one was reported to be injured.

The department says evading, weapons violations, and narcotics charges are pending.

