JPD investigation underway into body found over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a body was found in east Jackson.

The department is attempting to identify a dead female whose body was located in a ditch on Saturday.







The department says its officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Hale Street.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crews were on scene and saw a heavy police presence gathered around a ditch near Hale and Cumberland.

The ditch where the body was found is primarily empty, except for slabs of concrete, a few puddles, tree branches, and litter.

It is located near the corner of a lot close to two different roads and passing cars.

However, it is also deep, making it unable to see in unless standing close.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Jackson Police Department Monday morning, but they do not have any more information at this time.

Neighbors also say they do not have any information regarding the body found.

According to police, the body was recovered and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in this case are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 425-8400.

