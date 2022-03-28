Lexington play with goal of bringing arts back to West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–A local high school is bringing theatre back to Lexington.

Lexington High School’s Beta Club is performing a rendition of “The Little Shop of Horrors.” Performers in the play say they want to bring arts back to West Tennessee and they’re using this play to raise funds for more events.

Beta Club members Leah Lewis and Cooper Johnson say they’re excited to be apart of something bigger than themselves.

“I’m very excited. One of things that I think we like in this county and in this town is an outlet for people to perform like within the performing arts and I’m just excited to bring this back to this community,” said Lewis.

“There’s a lot of people that are in this play actually who this is like their first time getting to be on stage or have a major like this. So it’s good to see people actually have that outlet and have a place to get out of their shell,” said Johnson.

The play is April 8 and 9 and tickets are on sale now at Lexington High School.