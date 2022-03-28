Ronnie “Ron Ron” Dilliard

1951 – 2022

Ronnie Joe “Ron Ron” Dilliard, age 70, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and husband of Kathy Ann Otis Dilliard, departed this life Sunday morning, March 27, 2022 at his home.

Ronnie was born September 11, 1951 in Macon, Tennessee, the son of the late Murta Wafford Dilliard and Arthur Lean Houston Dilliard. He was married December 4, 1977 to Kathy Ann Otis Dilliard and was a home builder for many years.

Mr. Dilliard is survived by his wife, Kathy Dilliard of Collierville, TN and three children, Mark N. Dilliard, Timmy Lee Dilliard and Tammy Marie Dilliard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wafford Earl Dilliard.

Funeral Services for Mr. Dilliard will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community. A visitation for Mr. Dilliard will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mark Dilliard, Tim Dilliard and Stan Patterson.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.