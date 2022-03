GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to contact them about a person impersonating a police officer.

The department says a black GMC had a blue light in the front windshield and made a traffic stop Sunday morning between Bradford and Milan.

The department asks anyone who has been pulled over by this vehicle to call them at (731) 855-1121 or (731) 692-3714.

