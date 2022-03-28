Zelenskyy hints at openness to compromise on eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says his country is prepared to declare neutrality and consider compromise on contested areas to secure peace with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s latest remarks could create momentum for talks set to resume Tuesday, but he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine’s priority is ensuring its sovereignty and preventing Russia from carving up the country.

That is something Ukraine and the West say could now be Moscow’s goal.

The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before, but rarely so forcefully.

