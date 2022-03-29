Jackson police identify body found as missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has confirmed the identity of a body found on Saturday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville identified the body as 53-year-old Goldie Ross-Donnell.

Ross-Donnell was reported missing in the Jackson area on February 6, 2022, and according to police, had not been seen or heard from since that day.

Her body was discovered around 4 p.m. on March 26 near the 300 block of Hale Street in east Jackson.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined.

