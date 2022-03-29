Kimberly Webb Williams

, of Brownsville, TN departed from this life and joined her Heavenly home on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the company of her family. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery in Lauderdale County. A visitation for Kim will be on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Kim was born September 8, 1961, to Geraldine Anne and Ray Webb, in Memphis, Tennessee. In 1985, Kim began her career in Law Enforcement. In 1995, she attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. After graduating from the academy, she served at the Brownsville Police Department where she retired after 30 years of service as a Sgt. Detective. While she was passionate about her job there was nothing in life more important to Kim than her family and friends. She also loved animals but was particularly fond of cats and dogs. She always felt it necessary to have a pet or two or three. Kim found joy in reading, drinking coffee, spending time with her family and friends, decorating, and wedding planning for her nieces. She will be missed by all who loved her and will never be forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Webb and stepmother, Julia Mae Webb, and one brother, “Bo” Jerry Webb. She is survived by her husband, Mark Williams; two daughters, Raeann Williams and Robbi Williams; five brothers, Bobby Webb, Mike Webb, Lynn Webb (Tammy), Terry Pigue (Phyllis), Shawn Berryhill (Katie), and two sisters, Kaye Howard (James) and Michelle Canales (Jodi).

Pallbearers for the service will be Robert Chumney, Daniel Pierce, Rick Galendo, Jr. Webb, Stephen Berryhill and Daniel Burns.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carl Perkins Center, 130 Boyd Ave. Brownsville, TN 38012. All services and arrangements under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.