Graveside service for Luther Charles “LC” Williams, age 91, will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Wilson Cemetery in Pinson, TN.

Mr. Williams died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Heartland HHC & Hospice in Burlington, Wisconsin.

Visitation for Mr. Williams will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.