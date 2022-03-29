McKenzie man arrested after gunfire strikes neighbor’s home

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man has been arrested after being suspected of striking a neighbor’s home with gunfire.

Around 6:10 p.m. on March 24, 2022, the McKenzie Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Elm Street.

The homeowner, 38-year-old Leo Palmer, was suspected of striking a nearby house with gunfire during an incident in early February.

Following an investigation, authorities served the warrant to see if Palmer was in possession of any guns or ammunition that matched bullets recovered from the victim’s home.

According to a press release, upon the officers’ arrival, Palmer met them in his driveway while drinking alcohol and carrying a loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband.

Authorities secured the weapon and detained Palmer while they executed the search warrant.

A release states that once inside the home, officers discovered a total of 16 firearms, along with two packages of explosive material and a small marijuana grow operation.

Many of the firearms had been equipped with attachments such as laser sights and illegal suppressors, and nearly two thousand rounds of ammunition was seized.

Upon further inspection, police found evidence that suggested Palmer had been firing gunshots at a target from his back porch, despite living within city limits and nearby other homes.

Additionally, damage discovered inside suggested he had been shooting firearms at targets within the home, resulting in multiple rounds exiting the side walls.

Palmer was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail for two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing and McKenzie police asks if anyone has information that can assist, please call (731) 352-2265.

For more local crime stories, click here.