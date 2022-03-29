UPDATE: Missing Milan teen found safe
UPDATE (3/29/2022): The Milan Police Department confirms Day has been found safe.
EARLIER STORY:
MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
16-year-old Jonathan “Connor” Day is approximately 5’10” and 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey Cowboys hoodie and blue jeans, with a black Under Armour backpack.
No additional details have been released at this time.
If you have any information on Jonathan’s whereabouts, please contact Milan police at (731) 686-3309.
