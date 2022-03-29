UPDATE: Missing Milan teen found safe

UPDATE (3/29/2022): The Milan Police Department confirms Day has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Jonathan “Connor” Day is approximately 5’10” and 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey Cowboys hoodie and blue jeans, with a black Under Armour backpack.

No additional details have been released at this time.

If you have any information on Jonathan’s whereabouts, please contact Milan police at (731) 686-3309.

For more news out of the Gibson County area, click here.