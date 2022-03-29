Mother, friend charged after Tennessee 3-year-old fatally shoots self

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police records show a 3-year-old Tennessee boy fatally shot himself with an AR-15-style pistol and his mother and another person have been charged with homicide.

News outlets cited a police affidavit in reporting that the boy discovered the gun under a pile of clothing Sunday and shot himself in the head.

His mother, Tinesha Jackson, took her son to the hospital where he later died.

Police say Jackson and the gun owner, Tedrick Butler, were charged with criminally negligent homicide.

News outlets report Butler also faces gun and drug charges.

