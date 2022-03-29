Mr. Howard Jerome Fields

Mr. Howard Jerome Fileds was born on November 6, 1960, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on March 25, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Church Cemetery.

Please keep this family in prayer.

