Mugshots : Madison County : 03/28/22 – 03/29/22

Sade McGowan Sade McGowan: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of vehicle parts, altering/falsifying/forging auto titles Sade McGowan: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of vehicle parts, altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

Brennen Hunsucker Brennen Hunsucker: Burglary, vandalism, driving under the influence

Gerard Pirtle Gerard Pirtle: Criminal impersonation, rape of a child (forcible rape)

Jaylan Murphy Jaylan Murphy: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal littering Jaylan Murphy: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal littering

Jeremy Glynn Jeremy Glynn: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Kimberly Tomlin Kimberly Tomlin: Violation of community corrections

Marco Smith Marco Smith: Failure to appear

Michael Measley Michael Measley: Schedule I drug violations

Tamela Smith Tamela Smith: Failure to appear

Tyler Reese Tyler Reese: Aggravated domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/29/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.