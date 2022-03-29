Severe Weather Threat Increases Mid-Week, Damaging Wind Possible

Weather Update – Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 9:45 AM

TODAY:

Cloudy conditions began our morning as the warm front to our southwest continued pushing north. However, after the passing warm front conditions will begin warming up quickly. A little lingering moisture may be possible as the warm front passes with a few sprinkles. However, clouds will remain across the region. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 70’s. Wind gusts are expected in the 20’s with speeds in the teens. Overnight, lows should reach into the lower 60’s. As we move into Wednesday, rainfall returns along with the possibility of a wind advisory.

TOMORROW:

By Wednesday afternoon, showers may pick up ahead of a powerful cold front. There is also a wind advisory in effect until 7PM Wednesday. Right now an enhanced risk of severe weather is expected over West Tennessee with main impacts being damaging winds. However, with excessive shear, the risk for tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. We are also under a marginal risk for heavy rainfall. Most impacts should remain along the main line. However, the greatest chance for tornadoes will remain in isolated cells ahead of the line.

Most timing should remain between 2PM and 8PM. If we see plenty of rain showers before the main line, this will limit convection greatly and diminish our severe threat. However, recent data points towards showers remaining mostly along the main line. By the afternoon, highs are expected to reach in the 80’s with plenty of available moisture as well. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

After the main line and cold front pass early Thursday morning, cooler conditions are ahead Thursday. A few morning scattered showers are possible but shouldn’t last long. A mostly dry day will be ahead Thursday. Highs Thursday are expected to reach into the 60’s with very gusty conditions still remaining. A few clouds will remain but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows should remain in the 30’s and 40’s with clear conditions. Clear skies remain into Friday with highs in the mid 60’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A shortwave moving across the area is expected to bring more showers and storms by the weekend. Highs remain in the 60’s with partly cloudy skies. A few pop up showers and storms are possible but should remain non-severe as of the moment. Overnight, a few could persist but most should taper off by the evening. Overnight, lows remain in the 40’s before warming back into the 60’s by Sunday. A low chance of rain remains Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

