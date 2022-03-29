TN lawmakers push penalties in transgender athlete ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly a year after banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, Tennessee Republican lawmakers are attempting to pass harsh penalties against public schools that violate the measure.

According to the proposed legislation, Tennessee’s Department of Education would withhold a portion of a state funds from local school districts that fail to determine a student’s gender for participation in middle or high school sports.

The bill has easily advanced out of legislative hearings in both the House and Senate this year, but it must still clear both full chambers before it can head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

