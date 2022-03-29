Vietnam Veterans Day proclaimed in Jackson, Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The service, sacrifice and achievements of Vietnam veterans were honored Tuesday at Jackson City Hall.







When Vietnam War veterans returned home, they weren’t received with open arms from the whole country. Tuesday, they were shown that well-deserved appreciation from the Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

“They did what they were asked to do. And they stepped up and didn’t hesitate,” said DAR Regent Beth Bates. “We’re finally thanking them and we’ll continue to thank them, hopefully for as long as there is a D-A-R.”

DAR hosted an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and the “Last Boots on the Ground” in 1975.

“I was in combat, quite a bit of combat,” said Vietnam War Veteran Dan Rodenbaugh. “I seen a lot of losses and one event, we went from over 100 down to 30 some people when we went into Cambodia and took over an area. So a lot of good and a lot of bad. We don’t always talk about it, but we feel the feelings you know.”

Some of the veterans say the honor was long over due.

“Many of them suffered a lot of anguish and anxieties, there was a lot of us that suffered silently, quietly, you know, with bad sweats and bad dreams and you didn’t know how to explain it, they didn’t know how to treat it,” Rodenbaugh said. “And I remember many of us when we got off that plane kissed the tarmac, because it was good to get back in the U.S.”

The DAR was able to pin Vietnam veterans and give them the proper welcome home.

“On the reverse side of the lapel pin nearest the veteran’s heart, it says ‘A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.’ This is also the motto of the 50th Commemoration, Vietnam Commemoration,” said DAR Honorary Regent Jackie Utley.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger proclaimed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 as Vietnam Veterans Day in Jackson and Madison County to honor all veterans.

Together, they urge all citizens to observe the day with the appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities in Jackson and Madison County to thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.

