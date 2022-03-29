Whiteville looks to revamp downtown area

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — With an influx of jobs, people, and new businesses coming to West Tennessee, the town of Whiteville is planning to give their downtown area a revitalized makeover.

Whiteville

Whiteville

Whiteville

“We have equipment coming in. We have a building that has to be demolished,” said Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden. “That’s going to become green space, and we’re going to put a pavilion up and it will be able to serve as a farmers market or for entertainment purposes.”

Bowden says he wants to take advantage of the opportunity to grow along with other areas in West Tennessee.

“People are nostalgic about what took place in the old downtown areas, and so we want to bring that feel back, but we have to get businesses to come back down,” Bowden said.

Are you are wondering how a downtown area that barely has any business become lively and busy?

Bowden says one business can make or break the popularity of the area.

“It has to start with one business. One business comes in there with a product that people like,” Bowden said. “People are going to be drawn there. That will start the foot traffic and people will start talking.”

Before new business moves to the area, the goal is to start on phase one of the project.

That is by adding the first pavilion, demolishing one of the downtown buildings, and creating a green space for picnic tables and lights.

“We’re just getting the downtown ready for those businesses to come here, and we really would love to have them come here and become our family,” Bowden said.

Bowden says if residents have any questions, concerns, or suggestions, they can visit Whiteville City Hall during operating hours to discuss those recommendations.

Find more local news here.