City of Jackson flag design contest taking submissions through April 30

JACKSON, Tenn. — In celebration of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial, the City of Jackson is sponsoring a competition for a new city flag design.

This competition is open to all residents of the City of Jackson and college students.

Officials with the Jackson Arts Council say the design should fit on 8.5″ x 11″ paper.

There can only be three colors, two of which must be the blue and green on the city’s website.

You must submit your design in digital format only on the city’s website.

And, the public will be able to choose their favorite flag design in May.

Officials say a new design is important to represent the whole community.

“I think that having a sense of pride of our community is something that we all have, and having that symbol that we can all get around and have something that represents our community that unites us in a very artistic way is so important,” said Jackson Arts Council Executive Director Lizzie Emmons.

The deadline for submissions is April 30 at midnight.

