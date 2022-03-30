Former West Tennessee police officers indicted

MASON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says two former West Tennessee police officers have been indicted.

According to a news release, Vatisha Barken and Samuel Sutton allegedly falsified timesheets to get money and benefits from both the town of Mason and Gallaway police departments.

The release says that Barken, who was the interim chief of police in Mason and a police captain in Gallaway, was able to get over $14,900.

And Sutton, a patrol officer in Mason and a lieutenant Gallaway, was able to get over $20,500, the release says.

The Comptroller’s Office says that investigators found that the two submitted timesheets that reflected them working for the two departments at the same time, ending shifts and starting another in the other town in the same minute, and having hours worked when they had not reported they were in-service to either county dispatchers.

Investigators also say that the two also used city vehicles without permission, with Sutton even allegedly having his personal vehicle towed to his home in 2020 and the Gallaway Police Department being charged for the tow.

“Local officials must ensure they carefully review timesheets to be certain that employees are actually working for the hours they claim,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “By asking questions and validating information, local governments can reduce the risk of improper payroll payments.”

Both face charges of theft over $10,000, official misconduct, and false entry in governmental records, the release says.

The release says Barken and Sutton worked for their departments until summer of 2020.

Find more local news here.