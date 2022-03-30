Midday shooting in west Jackson under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A midday shooting in west Jackson is under investigation, according to Jackson police.

The police department reports that its officers were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to the area of Williams and Glendale Street.

According to the department, officers found a victim that was suffering from what seemed to be a minor, non-life-threatening injury and was seen to by EMS.

JPD says investigators believe that this was not a random act of violence. They say one person is in custody.

The department says that Madison Academic High School also implemented safety protocols during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

