Stay weather aware in West Tennessee

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

Severe weather is on its way to West Tennessee. Stay with us online, on the air, or through the weather app for updates as it passes through. 

Have photos to share? Send them to news@wbbjtv.com or share them in the app.

Find live radar, get updates straight from the weather team, share photos and more here: https://www.wbbjtv.com/wbbj-weather-app/

View WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News live broadcasts here: https://www.wbbjtv.com/live/

Find weather updates here: https://www.wbbjtv.com/weather/

Weather team:

Categories: Seen On 7
