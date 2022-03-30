Storms affect several parts of West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our crews were in several areas Wednesday evening to get an idea of how some locations were impacted by the storms.

Areas across West Tennessee were affected by strong winds and rain.

Many places in the hub city saw trees tip over. Trees near Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were lifted from their roots blocking the road.

Power lines were brought down by trees and strong winds as well. The Old Denmark and Westover area saw extensive damage. A downed tree was blocking Old Denmark Rd., and first responders could be seen working on getting the tree removed.

Thousands were without power Wednesday evening.

Multiple power lines could be seen on the ground in East Jackson, where a tree fell on a home.

Another fallen tree was on Skyline Drive, with its branches occupying most of the lane.

A tree was on Edenwood Dr. fell and broke a fence, with several small trees surrounding it.

Another blockage in Hardeman County on Highway 100 near Watson cemetery. That’s where a tree was uprooted by the strong winds. The bark and branches blocked both lanes of the highway.

Stay with us on air and online as we bring you the latest damage details as they become available.