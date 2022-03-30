Tyler Gene Mefford, age 27, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Taylor Mefford, departed this life Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Tyler was born October 3, 1994, the son of James Tassin and MaryBeth Wilkins. He attended Picayune High School and Mississippi State University. He met the love of his life, Taylor Mefford, and proposed to her at Disney World. They were married October 17, 2020. He was employed with C-Spire and was a Top 10 Salesman with the company, then became a stay-at-home Dog Dad. Tyler loved online video gaming and socializing with his friends. He was known as “Arcatoss” on all of the games he played. They loved traveling, especially going to Disney World.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Taylor Mefford; four fur children, Elsa, Doodle, Dallas and Bruce; his parents, James Tassin and MaryBeth Wilkins; three sisters, Courtney Tassin, Sydney Tassin and Breanna Hogue; and his brother, Dustin Platt.

A visitation for Tyler will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A Celebration of Life Service for Tyler will be held at 4 P.M. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

