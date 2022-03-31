3 tornadoes confirmed by NWS in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in West Tennessee on Wednesday.

The NWS says one was in Denmark, another near Medina, and a third in Huntingdon. All were EF-1 tornadoes.

The NWS reports that the Denmark tornado formed around 6:20 p.m. south of Womack Lane, damaging roofs, trees, and the Pacific Manufacturing Plant.

The report says more damage was seen northeast into Jackson, but that is believed to have been straight-line winds.

The NWS says around 10 minutes later, a tornado touched down near Old Medina Road and Barnes Road, causing damage to two homes.

Around 6:50 p.m., a tornado touched down south of Voss Lane to the west of Highway 70.

The NWS says it moved northeast, crossed Highway 70 north of Tate Loop causing damage on the south end of Skyline Lane in Huntingdon, then went over Veterans Drive and ended near Lexington Street.

The NWS reports several houses had damages.

